11 Booked in Aligarh for 'Inflammatory' Posts Amid Tension Over Toddler's Murder; Internet Restored
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) banning assembly of five or more people remained clamped in Tappal, where the incident had occurred.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Aligarh: Police have booked 11 persons here for allegedly posting inflammatory content, and were maintaining tight security on Tuesday to prevent any flare-up in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a toddler, even as internet services were restored late evening in Khair tehsil.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said that the situation in Tappal town in Khair tehsil remained peaceful.
Earlier in the day, the DM said the ban on internet services in tehseel Khair imposed on Monday has been extended by another day. But in the evening, he announced that the Internet services were being restored.
"This ban was imposed yesterday to prevent misuse of social media by some mischievous elements, who were deliberately spreading fake and inflammatory posts ever since the horrific murder of a two-and-half-year-old girl," Singh said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari told reporters that cases under the IT Act have been registered against 11 persons at Civil Lines police station here since past two days for allegedly posting fake and inflammatory content.
Tension has been prevailing in the area after the body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2, three days after she was reported missing. The girl's father has alleged that she was killed because he failed to repay a Rs 10,000 loan from the accused.
According to police, four people have been arrested in the case so far.
Authorities had on Sunday thwarted attempts by right-wing groups to hold a "mahapanchayat" in the town against the ghastly crime.
The Circle Officer (CO) of Tappal area, Pankaj Srivastava, was transferred on Monday as a fallout of the events of the past few days.
