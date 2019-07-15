11 Cases of Japanese Encephalitis Detected in Arunachal, Health Officials Alerted to Set Up Surveillance
An health official has appealed to the people to immediately report to the health officials in case of fever with symptoms of stiffness of body and drowsiness.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Itanagar: As many as 11 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been detected in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.
Five cases have been detected in East Siang district, three in Papum Pare and one each in Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi and Lohit districts, the official said.
However, no death have been reported from anywhere in the state due to JE, Director of Health Services Dr M Lego said.
"All the patients who have tested positive with JE virus are under treatment in various hospitals of the state," Dr Lego said.
The director said the Health department has initiated all preventive and other necessary steps to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading further.
He appealed the people to immediately report to the health officials in case of fever with symptoms of stiffness of body and drowsiness.
"The state government is seized of the matter and alive to the situation," he said, adding all the district medical officers have been alerted to set up surveillance, IEC activities and anti-vector measures," Dr Lego added.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All Variants of The Apple iPhone XR Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Amazon Prime Day Sale
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks it's Silly to Criticise Game of Thrones Creators Over Show's Ending
- 'I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Person': Scarlett Johansson Trolled After Comments on 'Casting'
- World Cup Final | Brutal for Kiwis to be Called Vanquished Without Being Beaten…Twice