11 Cases of Japanese Encephalitis Detected in Arunachal, Health Officials Alerted to Set Up Surveillance

An health official has appealed to the people to immediately report to the health officials in case of fever with symptoms of stiffness of body and drowsiness.

Updated:July 15, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
11 Cases of Japanese Encephalitis Detected in Arunachal, Health Officials Alerted to Set Up Surveillance
Representative image. (Reuters)
Itanagar: As many as 11 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have been detected in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Five cases have been detected in East Siang district, three in Papum Pare and one each in Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi and Lohit districts, the official said.

However, no death have been reported from anywhere in the state due to JE, Director of Health Services Dr M Lego said.

"All the patients who have tested positive with JE virus are under treatment in various hospitals of the state," Dr Lego said.

The director said the Health department has initiated all preventive and other necessary steps to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading further.

He appealed the people to immediately report to the health officials in case of fever with symptoms of stiffness of body and drowsiness.

"The state government is seized of the matter and alive to the situation," he said, adding all the district medical officers have been alerted to set up surveillance, IEC activities and anti-vector measures," Dr Lego added.

