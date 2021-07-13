11 Cases of Kappa Variant of Covid-19 Detected in Rajasthan: State Health Minister

After Uttar Pradesh, cases of Covid-19’s Kappa variant have been now found in Rajasthan.

“Eleven cases of Kappa variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Rajasthan," State Health Minister Raghu Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying late on Tuesday.

Last week, two cases of the Kappa variant were detected in Uttar Pradesh.

According to experts, the Kappa variant, also known as B.1.167.1, is a double mutant strain of the virus that has raised red flags and prompted global gene surveillance to check for its prevalence and propagation. The double mutation is a distant lineage since it consists of two viral types. The E484Q mutation, which is identical to the E484K mutation identified in the fast-spreading Brazilian and South African variants of concern, is one of them. It also contains the L452R mutation, which allows the virus to evade our immune system’s natural defences.

