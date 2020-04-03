Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

11 CISF Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh confirmed that 11 CISF personnel were found to have contracted the virus.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
11 CISF Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai
Image for representation

Mumbai: At least 11 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have contracted coronavirus at Panvel near Mumbai, a local civic official said on Friday. It is suspected that they caught the infection while on duty at the Mumbai International Airport, the official said.

Five of the CISF personnnel had tested positive ealrier while six more tested positive on Friday, he said. Panvel which comes under Navi Mumbai has a total of 14 coronavirus cases at present. The infected CISF personnel were posted at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

At least 146 CISF personnel including officers were tested, a senior official from the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office told PTI. After five personnel tested positive, samples of others were collected, the official added.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh confirmed that 11 CISF personnel were found to have contracted the virus. It included 10 jawans and one civilian staff, he said.

CISF authorities suspect that the jawans got infected at the Mumbai International Airport, he said, adding that all the CISF personnel posted at Kharghar have been advised home isolation.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    791,241

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,074,290

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    226,062

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56,987

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres