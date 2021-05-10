11 Covid-19 Patients Dead in Tirupati Hospital as 'Oxygen Tanker Arrived Late'

Eleven Covid-19 patients have allegedly died at Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital due to oxygen shortage, sources told CNN-News18. The oxygen tanker reportedly arrived late and the patients, most of whom were being treated in the ICU ward, were without oxygen for nearly 45 minutes. More deaths are feared, officials added.

The Covid-specialty hospital has nearly 1,000 beds. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has ordered a high-level probe into the matter and is likely to visit the hospital in the morning.

Chittoor District Collector M. Harinarayanan said a bigger tragedy was averted due to the alertness shown by doctors on duty.

“There was a drop in oxygen pressure but we immediately set up bulk oxygen cylinders to avert a disaster. It’s unfortunate that 11 people lost their lives."

As the country is gripped by a deadly second wave of the coronavirus, incidents like these have claimed several lives.

Earlier this month, 24 patients had died in Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply. On April 24, at least 20 Covid-19 patients in Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital died after the hospital ran out of oxygen. A day earlier, 25 critical patients succumbed at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital amid a last-minute scramble for oxygen.

