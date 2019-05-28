English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11 CRPF, Jharkhand Policemen Injured in IED Blast Triggered by Naxals
The blast took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the state police was carrying out an operation in the forests of Kuchai area in the district.
Representative image.
Loading...
Ranchi: Eleven personnel of the CRPF and the state police were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.
The blast took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the state police was carrying out an operation in the forests of Kuchai area in the district, they said.
According to officials, the improvised explosive device (IED) is suspected to have been buried under the dirt track.
The injured troops, eight of the CoBRA and rest belonging to the state police, have been airlifted to state capital Ranchi, they said.
The joint team was being led by the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations, officials said.
The blast took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the state police was carrying out an operation in the forests of Kuchai area in the district, they said.
According to officials, the improvised explosive device (IED) is suspected to have been buried under the dirt track.
The injured troops, eight of the CoBRA and rest belonging to the state police, have been airlifted to state capital Ranchi, they said.
The joint team was being led by the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations, officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'
- Pakistani Anchor Misinterprets the 'Abhinandan' PM Modi Mentioned In His Parliament Address
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results