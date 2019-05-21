Take the pledge to vote

11 Dead, 10 Injured in Van-oil Tanker Collision in Anand District of Gujarat

The victims, most of them factory workers, were returning to Sarol village in Borsad tehsil of the district from Padra in Vadodara district where they worked, police said.

May 21, 2019
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Anand: Eleven persons were killed and ten injured when the pick-up van in which they were travelling collided with an oil tanker in Anand district of Gujarat on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on a state highway near Gambhira village in Anklav tehsil, said a local police official.

The victims, most of them factory workers, were returning to Sarol village in Borsad tehsil of the district from Padra in Vadodara district where they worked, he said.

While eight persons died on the spot, one died on the way to hospital and two others died during treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara, police said.

The van was carrying a total of 22 people. Those injured were admitted to hospitals in Borsad and Vadodara.

Driver of the oil tanker was absconding, the official said, adding that further probe was on.
