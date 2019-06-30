11 Encephalitis Deaths Reported in Assam, Centre Sends Team to Review Situation

Guwahati: With the death of a 15-year-old girl in Barpeta, the toll in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) reached 11 on Sunday. Another 35 positive cases of JE have been detected, so far.

The teenager from Pathsala in Barpeta district died of JE at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Also, a four-month-old baby from Sarupathar in Golaghat district was diagnosed with the disease and is undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Six persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) within a fortnight in Assam’s Jorhat district. According to officials, a total of 48 AES and 17 JE positive cases have been registered in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, with six deaths reported in the paediatric department.

According to the hospital authorities, 43 patients with AES and 13 suffering from JE were admitted at the paediatric ward.

Other cases have been reported from Dibrugarh, Baihata Chariali in Kamrup Rural and Doboka in Nagaon district. In Guwahati, a person who was undergoing treatment for JE since the last eight days at Nemcare Hospital died on June 28.

On June 30, last year, 21 JE deaths were reported in Assam, while the toll had touched 119 in 2017, 160 in 2015 and 165 in 2014.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan dispatched a central team on Sunday to review the situation in Assam and also directed the ministry to extend all support and assistance to the state government.

The team, headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sanjeeva Kumar, and accompanied by senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, New Delhi, is expected to reach Guwahati on Sunday evening.

“I am closely monitoring the situation. The health ministry is coordinating with the Assam government for prevention and management of JE to ensure that the number of cases don’t rise in the state,” Vardhan said in a statement.

He added the Union ministry is providing all logistical and technical support to the state government in terms of surveillance and diagnostic kits to strengthen their effort in dealing with the menace.

Noting that community participation and empowerment are the most crucial steps towards prevention, Vardhan urged all stakeholders to start rigorous awareness campaigns.

“We do not wish to create a panic among people. The Central ministry team would be here and they would monitor the situation. We are following the directives set by the Union government in this regard,” said a state health department official.