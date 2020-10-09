11 Gangsters Booked Under Stringent GCTOC Act in Gujarat

Eleven members of a gang with several serious offences including extortion and land grabbing against their names have been booked under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, police said on Friday. An FIR under various sections of GCTOC Act was lodged against the gangsters, led by Sultan Khan Pathan, at Vejalpur police station in Ahmedabad city on Thursday, a police release said.

The gang is active in areas under Vejalpur, Aslali and Sarkhej police stations and is accused of threatening people to grab land, property and extorting "protection money", police said. The gang members are also accused of keeping firearms, robbery, attempt to murder, bootlegging, cruelty on animals and electricity theft.

Five members of the gang have been arrested after the FIR was filed, while main accused Pathan and two others are in a Surat jail under PASA provisions, the release said. Police identified the 11 as Sultan Khan Pathan, AamirKhan Pathan, Zameer Pathan, Nazir Khan Pathan, Baku Khan Pathan, Waseem Qureshi, Mohammad Nadeem Dahelvi, Javed Dahelvi, Irfan Shaikh, Salim Khan Pathan and Mohammad Junaid Shaikh.