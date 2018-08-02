English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
11 Get Life Term for Killing Five Women on Suspicion of Witchcraft
According to the lawyer, Special Judge (SC/ST) SS Prasad convicted the 11 accused persons and awarded them life Imprisonment. There were 45 accused in the case.
Image for representation.
Ranchi: Eleven people were sentenced to life term by a Ranchi district court on Thursday for killing five women on the suspicion of practising black magic.
According to the lawyer, Special Judge (SC/ST) S.S. Prasad convicted the 11 accused persons and awarded them life Imprisonment. There were 45 accused in the case.
The special court acquitted 28 people, while six died during the trial.
The five women had been killed in Kanijia village on the outskirts of Ranchi following the death of two children. The accused had believed the children were victims of witchcraft.
