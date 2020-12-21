1-MIN READ
Next Story
11 Grenades Dropped by Pakistani Drone Recovered Near IB in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Representational Image: Reuters
Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday said it seized 11 hand grenades, suspected to have been dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan, from a field near the International Border (IB) in Gurdaspur district.
The consignment was found in a field in Salach village, located about 1 km from the border, in Gurdaspur district, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal told .
.