11 Haryana Police Officers Conferred with President's Police Medal

Panchkula: Eleven Haryana Police officers were on Tuesday conferred with the President’s Police Medal while 81 other personnel of the force were awarded the Police Medal at an event here on Tuesday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the medals to the police personnel, some who have retired, at an investiture ceremony here.

The eleven officers were given the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, while the Police Medals were for meritorious service. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, the governor said that various ranks of the Haryana Police have been tirelessly working with great courage and valour for strengthening law and order across the state.

He said that it is a matter of pride of how the police ranks serve the state by ensuring safety and security of citizens. Dattatreya also highlighted the increase in the number of women recipients of the medals. It is a matter of pride for the state that girls and women of Haryana are equally contributing in the progress of the state and the nation, he said.

Among those who received the President’s Police Medal for their distinguished service are DGP (retd) B K Sinha, ADGP (Administration and IT) A S Chawla, ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (retd) Anil Kumar Rao, ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar, DIG Arun Singh, Inspector (retd) Lakhwinder Singh, Inspector (retd.) Gurmeet Singh, Inspectors Ram Kumar, Pramod Chand, and Sub-Inspector Subhash Chander. Those who were decorated with the Police Medal for meritorious services include IGP Saurabh Singh, IGP (retd) Bharti Arora, Superintendent of Police Vikas Dhankar, DIGs Krishan Murari, Shiv Charan and Balwan Singh, Superintendent of Police (retd) Ombir Singh, SPs Manbir Singh, Raj Kumar, Sumer Singh, DCP Mukesh Malhotra.

The Inspectors who awarded the Police Medal included Deepak Singh, Shravan Kumar, Vikas, Anil Kumar, Lali Vargish, Ramlal, Arvind Kumar, Jaldheer Singh, Ramesh Kumar (retd), Nayan Pal, Prakash Chand, Rajpal, Ravinder Singh, Nihal Singh, Ram Kumar and Karan Singh (retd). Among others present on the occasion were Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Home Minister, Anil Vij, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeev Arora, DGP Haryana Police P K Agrawal, DG State Vigilance Bureau, Shatrujit Singh Kapoor, ADGP CID, Alok Mittal and ADGP Crime O P Singh

