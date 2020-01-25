Take the pledge to vote

11 'Illegal' Bangladeshi Migrants Detained in Gujarat, to be Deported Back

The detainees had failed to provide any documents supporting their Indian nationality, Police said, adding that they are investigating if they were involved in any criminal activity.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
11 'Illegal' Bangladeshi Migrants Detained in Gujarat, to be Deported Back
Ahmedabad: As many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city illegally were detained here on Saturday, police said.

The Special Operations Group of the Gujarat police said it detained 11 persons from a settlement near Chandola Lake in Ishanpur here.

The police will now initiate the process to deport them to Bangladesh, SOG assistant commissioner of police BC Solanki said.

"The 11 Bangladeshi nationals lived here illegally and worked as labourers. They have been detained and we will initiate the process to deport them," Solanki said.

The detainees had failed to provide any documents supporting their Indian nationality, he said, adding that the police are investigating if they were involved in any criminal activity.

The men were detained after the SOG formed two teams to find them following instructions from the police commissioner, the official said.

