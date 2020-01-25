- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
11 'Illegal' Bangladeshi Migrants Detained in Gujarat, to be Deported Back
The detainees had failed to provide any documents supporting their Indian nationality, Police said, adding that they are investigating if they were involved in any criminal activity.
Representative Image of Pakistan migrants. (Reuters)
Ahmedabad: As many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city illegally were detained here on Saturday, police said.
The Special Operations Group of the Gujarat police said it detained 11 persons from a settlement near Chandola Lake in Ishanpur here.
The police will now initiate the process to deport them to Bangladesh, SOG assistant commissioner of police BC Solanki said.
"The 11 Bangladeshi nationals lived here illegally and worked as labourers. They have been detained and we will initiate the process to deport them," Solanki said.
The detainees had failed to provide any documents supporting their Indian nationality, he said, adding that the police are investigating if they were involved in any criminal activity.
The men were detained after the SOG formed two teams to find them following instructions from the police commissioner, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant? Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless