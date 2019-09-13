Take the pledge to vote

11 Killed, 4 Missing as Boat Capsises in Bhopal's Khatlapura Ghat During Immersion of Ganesh Idol

According to local reports, 18 people were aboard the boat, of which four are missing. Those killed are said to be residents of Piplani.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
11 Killed, 4 Missing as Boat Capsises in Bhopal's Khatlapura Ghat During Immersion of Ganesh Idol
11 bodies have been recovered at the Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal.
New Delhi: Bodies of 11 people were recovered on Friday from Bhopal's Khatlapura Ghat after a boat, which had set out for immersion of Ganesh idol, capsized. An official of SDRF said that search operation is underway.

According to local reports, 18 people were aboard the boat, of which four are missing. Those killed are said to be residents of Piplani.

Calling the incident "unfortunate", Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has said the reason behind the accident will be ascertained soon.

(details awaited)

