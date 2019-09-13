12 Killed as Boat Capsizes in Bhopal's Lower Lake During Immersion of Ganesh Idol
According to local reports, 18 people were aboard the boat, of which four are missing. Those killed are said to be residents of Piplani.
11 bodies have been recovered at the Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal.
New Delhi: Bodies of 12 people were recovered on Friday from Bhopal's Khatlapura Ghat after a boat, which had set out for immersion of Ganesh idol, capsized. An official of SDRF said that search operation is underway.
According to local reports, 18 people were aboard the boat when the boat turned over in Lower Lake of Bhopal. Those killed are said to be residents of Piplani. Unconfirmed reports said 13 people drowned in the incident.
Calling the incident "unfortunate", Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has said the reason behind the accident will be ascertained soon.
(details awaited)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SIM Hacking Tool in Use Widely to Spy, Steal Data from Android, iOS Devices Globally
- Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral