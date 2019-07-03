Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

11 Killed And 5 Injured in Road Mishap in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District

The van was reduced to a mangled heap of metal under the impact of the collision that occurred at Murugamalla near Chintamani town, about 100 km from here, they said.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
11 Killed And 5 Injured in Road Mishap in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Eleven people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a van and a private bus in Chikkaballapura district in Karnataka on Wednesday, police said.

The van was reduced to a mangled heap of metal under the impact of the collision that occurred at Murugamalla near Chintamani town, about 100 km from here, they said.

The deceased included three women and all of them were travelling in the passenger van used for short-distance trips, police said.

Earlier, quoting initial information, the police had identified it as a mini-goods carrier.

The injured, who were travelling in the bus, have been admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Expressing his grief over the accident, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

