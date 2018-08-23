English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
11 Killed as SUV Falls Into Deep Gorge Near Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh
The five women, three men and three children were travelling in a Scorpio when the accident occurred near Rohtang Pass, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.
Shimla: Eleven people were killed when a private vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge, near Rahni Nullah in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said.
The five women, three men and three children were travelling in a Scorpio when the accident occurred near Rohtang Pass, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.
Ten of them were residents of Pangi area in Chamba district while one was from Lahaul and Spiti district. They were on their way to Pangi from Manali in Kullu district.
Ten of the deceased have been identified as Kalpana (40), her two-year-old son Ayushman, Anjana (30), her one-and-a half-year-old son Nakash, Dharam Singh (40), his daughter Kunti alias Bholi (7), Monica (23), Premraj (29), Prem Singh, (all residents of Pangi), and Meena (27) of Korting in Lahaul, the police said.
The body of a woman is yet to be identified, they said, adding an Aadhar card bearing name Usha Kumari (19) of Khajepaar village in Pangi area was recovered from her possession.
Himachal Governor Acharya Dev Vrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over the deaths.
The chief minister said as soon as the information about the accident was received, he directed the Kullu administration to immediately rush to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations. He also asked the administration to provide all possible help to the victim's next of kin.
Bharmaur MLA Jia Lal has also expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members.
