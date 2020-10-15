11 Labourers Die After Consuming Intoxicant 'Potali' in MP's Ujjain, CM Orders SIT Probe

At least 11 labourers died in a span of 24 hours on Thursday after consuming an intoxicant named 'Potali' in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Ten persons have been arrested and four police officials have been suspended so far in connection to the case. Those suspended include Thana in-charge of the Kharakuan police station, where the incident took place. Among the arrested were Sikandar, Gabru and Yunus who produced the drink and sold it to local labourers.

The bodies of two labourers were found at Chhatri Chowk Sarai under the limits of Kharakuan police station on Wednesday morning. Soon after, the police recovered more dead bodies and by Thursday morning, the number of victims rose to 11. Bodies of all the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

State Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal claimed that all eleven died after consuming 'Jhinjhar Potali', a kind of local intoxicant. SP Ujjain Manoj Kumar Singh also confirmed the same. Two others had fainted after consuming the intoxicant and have been hospitalised.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a law and order review meeting on Thursday, ordered a Special Investigative Team (SIT) probe into the incident, affirming that none will be spared. He also asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to submit a probe report into the matter.

Meanwhile, the chief minister ordered the police to dismantle the nexus engaged in selling intoxicants in the state. There is no place for criminals in the state, affirmed Chouhan promising stern action on unlawful elements.

The city administration cracked down on pharma stores selling spirit illegally including Khanna Surgical Store and Gupta Surgical Store in Ujjain's Dawa Bazaar area.

Flaying the incident, former chief minister Kamal Nath attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, asking how long will the liquor mafia continue to claim innocent lives in the state and demanded help for the victims, and punishment for the guilty.

Nath also formed a team of three MLAs including Mahesh Parmar, Murli Morwal and Manoj Chawla who would probe into the matter. Our government had crushed liquor mafia but as soon as we lost power, the liquor mafia has activated yet again and is sheltered by the BJP, he said.