English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11 Lions Found Dead in Gir in 10 Days, Gujarat Govt Orders Inquiry
All the bodies were found in Gir (east) division, mainly from Dalkhaniya range. As per the 2015 census, Gir is home to 520 lions.
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Loading...
Rajkot: The carcasses of 11 lions were found in Gujarat’s Gir forest, prompting the state government to order an inquiry, officials said on Thursday.
All the bodies were found in Gir (east) division, mainly from Dalkhaniya range in the last 10 days, an official said. “We have found carcasses of 11 lions from Gir east forest range," said P Purushothama, the deputy conservator of forest, Gir (east). For administrative purposes, the Gir forest has been divided in east and west parts.
A carcass of a lioness was found in a forest near Rajula of Amreli district on Wednesday, while three more lions were found dead the same day in Dalkhaniya range area in the Gir forest, a senior official said. Carcasses of seven other lions were found in the last few days, he said.
“We have collected viscera samples of the dead animals and sent them to the Junagadh Veterinary Hospital and are waiting for the post-mortem report," he added.
Additional chief secretary of the forest and environment department Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta said the state government has ordered an inquiry which would be conducted by the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). “Primary information shows that eight deaths have occurred due to infighting. For the rest three, post-mortem reports are awaited," Gupta added.
PCCF wildlife AK Saxena, who rushed to the Gir forest, said most of the deaths were due to infighting and resultant injuries. “Most of the deaths are due to infighting and injuries caused thereby, mainly affecting cubs and females. This trend is being noticed over a period of three to four years. No foul play or suspicion is suspected," Saxena said.
As per the 2015 census, Gir is home to 520 lions. Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani said on Thursday that a probe must be conducted to see if the deaths occurred due to electrocution, poisoning or poaching.
All the bodies were found in Gir (east) division, mainly from Dalkhaniya range in the last 10 days, an official said. “We have found carcasses of 11 lions from Gir east forest range," said P Purushothama, the deputy conservator of forest, Gir (east). For administrative purposes, the Gir forest has been divided in east and west parts.
A carcass of a lioness was found in a forest near Rajula of Amreli district on Wednesday, while three more lions were found dead the same day in Dalkhaniya range area in the Gir forest, a senior official said. Carcasses of seven other lions were found in the last few days, he said.
“We have collected viscera samples of the dead animals and sent them to the Junagadh Veterinary Hospital and are waiting for the post-mortem report," he added.
Additional chief secretary of the forest and environment department Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta said the state government has ordered an inquiry which would be conducted by the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). “Primary information shows that eight deaths have occurred due to infighting. For the rest three, post-mortem reports are awaited," Gupta added.
PCCF wildlife AK Saxena, who rushed to the Gir forest, said most of the deaths were due to infighting and resultant injuries. “Most of the deaths are due to infighting and injuries caused thereby, mainly affecting cubs and females. This trend is being noticed over a period of three to four years. No foul play or suspicion is suspected," Saxena said.
As per the 2015 census, Gir is home to 520 lions. Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani said on Thursday that a probe must be conducted to see if the deaths occurred due to electrocution, poisoning or poaching.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Manto Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will Haunt You With His Career-Best Performance
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...