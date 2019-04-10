11 MNREGA Labourers Killed as Mound of Mud Buries Them Alive in Telangana

Eleven labourers including several women working under the MNREGA scheme were killed when a huge mound of mud fell on them at a worksite in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on Wednesday.Over 25 people were working at the site when a huge quantity of mud fell on them, following which they were buried alive.Rescue operations were immediately carried out when the incident was informed to the district officials. So far, 11 bodies have been extracted.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident which he described as "unfortunate". He instructed the officials concerned to provide all necessary care to those injured.