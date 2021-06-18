11-month-old Flown in from Dubai With Mother's Ashes After She Loses Battle to Covid

An 11-month-old child on Thursday arrived in India from Dubai, carrying his mother’s ashes, who died due to Covid-19.

He was received at the Trichy International Airport by his father, Velavan, a resident of Kallakurichi district. His wife Bharathi, 38, and their three children lived a normal and happy life until the demise of their eldest son due to kidney failure.

Barely through the grief of losing their son, the couple was trapped in debt due to their late son’s medical expenses. Bharati moved to Dubai with their 9-months-old baby Devesh last March to work off their debt.

Unfortunately, Bharathi lost her life to Covid-19 on May 29, and was buried in Dubai.

Their son was taken care of by friends while Bharathi received treatment, and later died. Dubai DMK organiser Mohammad Meeran was then informed about the incident, who in turn told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Immediate arrangements were then made to bring the child from Dubai with assistance of the Chief Minister.

On learning of Satish Kumar’s return from Dubai to Thiruvarur on an Indigo flight, it was decided to send the 11- months-old baby Devesh along with his mother’s ashes to Trichy on his care.

Satish also brought Devesh to his homeland safely and handed him over to his father Velavan at the Trichy International Airport.

Velavan said that Kallakurichi MP has promised that he would take care of his son’s educational expenses and help the family financially.

