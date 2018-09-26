11-month-old Baby Dies Onboard Qatar Airways Doha-Hyderabad Flight

A 11-month old baby boy, coming from Doha with his parents, was declared brought dead at a private medical centre at the airport here amid lack of clarity on whether the death occurred onboard the flight.After the Qatar Airways flight landed, the baby, suspected to be suffering from breathing problem, was immediately shifted to a private medical centre at the airport, but declared brought dead at 2.29 am, Airport Police Station Inspector A Gangadhar said.He, however, added no complaint had been registered.The family resides at Moula Ali area.However, it was not clear whether the baby died on board the flight or at the airport.The airlines said there was no medical emergency on board the flight from Doha to Hyderabad, while the GMR group which manages the airport said neither the ATC nor the airport was alerted in advance about any medical emergency.Qatar Airways can confirm that there was no medical emergency on board flight QR500 from Doha to Hyderabad. The passengers disembarked at which point the family approached ground handling staff at Hyderabad International Airport to report that their infant was unwell."We send our sincere condolences to the affected family, it said in a statement.GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) in a statement said the baby was brought to the medical centre by the Qatar Airways staff seeking urgent medical assistance.The medical staff on duty examined the infant and found that it had been brought dead."At this point of time, we do not have anymore information and we would also like to clarify that neither the airport nor the ATC (Air Traffic Control) had received any prior alert or information on any medical emergency onboard the incoming flight, a GHIAL spokesperson said.Offering condolences to the family of the child, GHIAL said the airport had state-of-the-art medical emergency facilities including a modern, fully equipped Airport Medical Center operated by the Apollo Hospitals.The medical facilities at the airport had saved many lives over the years and has helped many passengers experiencing medical emergencies, the official said.