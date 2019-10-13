11-month-old Succumbs to Dengue in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

An 11-month-old boy from Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease dengue on Friday. Places across India have seen a surge in the number of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya following incessant rains.

Caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the dengue virus (DEN) comprises four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4) which belong to the genus Flavivirus. Once infected, humans become the main carriers and multipliers of the virus, serving as a source of the virus for uninfected mosquitoes. Interestingly, in humans, recovery from infection by one dengue virus provides lifelong immunity against that particular virus serotype. However, the immunity confers only partial and transient protection against subsequent infection by the other three serotypes of the virus.

Nishanth from Maruthavallipuram, was suffering from fever for the past one week. He was initially treated at a Primary Health Centre and admitted in Sri Ramachandra hospital at Porur on Wednesday, where he succumbed. Nishanth is not the first casualty that the state has seen this month. In the first week of October, two children died at the Institute of Child Health, the Indian Express reported.

Health department officials have revealed that over 3,000 cases have been reported in the State so far. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar flagged off the ‘Kudineer Nilavembu’ (herbal drink) vehicles from the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Thursday.

The department is taking a number of measures to prevent dengue deaths, according to the Health Minister. He added that few special fever clinics had been set up in government hospitals. Further, five new patients, tested positive for dengue, we're admitted at Cuddalore.

M Geetha, deputy director of Health Services, said that dengue cases being reported are sporadic and not concentrated in one region. However, he added that they have set up several medical camps and employed volunteers to report cases and provide medication.

M Geetha also added that they are also planning a meeting with all pharmacy owners to strictly stop over-the-counter medication since rampant self-medication makes it difficult for them to track patients.

