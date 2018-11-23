English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11 Months on, Case of Bengaluru Techie Missing Since Meet With OLX Buyer Given to CBI
The central investigating agency has now registered a FIR under section 363 of IPC for kidnapping, as Ajitabh Kumar was reported missing soon after he went to meet the prospective buyer of his car, whom he had approached through OLX, an online retail portal.
File Photo of CBI logo.
Bengaluru: Eleven months after a techie based in Bangaluru went missing after he ventured out to meet a prospect buyer for his car; the Karnataka High Court has decided to transfer the case from the CID to CBI Chennai.
Ajitabh’s family and friends were forced to seek a transfer of the case as even after eleven months of inquiry, CID investigations bore no fruit. The case will now be investigated by Additional SP, CBI G Kalaimani, who has already taken a handover from CID whitefield .
According to the FIR filed by Ajitabh’s father, his 29-year old son wanted to sell his 8-month old Maruti Ciaz in order to meet the deposit fee of Rs 5 lakh, required to secure his seat in IIM Kolkata.
For this purpose, he registered his vehicle for the price of Rs 10.8 lakh on OLX in November. CCTV visuals show Ajithabh leaving his apartment in Whitefield at 6:30pm on 18th December in his car.
