Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

11 More Die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, Death Toll Climbs to 33 in State

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, in the last 24 hours, 37 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, and 15 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
11 More Die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, Death Toll Climbs to 33 in State
Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC2BEG9V48VW

Kolkata: Eleven more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the death toll in the state to 33, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, Sinha said, 37 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, and 15 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

Currently, West Bengal has 572 active cases. At least 139 people have recovered, he said.

Since Wednesday, 1,905 samples have been tested for the virus. The total number of samples examined so far stands at 16,525, the senior officer said.

According to the state health department, West Bengal has reported a total of 744 COVID-19 cases. The Union health ministry, however, stated that the total was 758.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres