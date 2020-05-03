Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

11 More Police Personnel Test Positive for Coronavirus in Kanpur, Total Cases Reach 24

The wife of a Constable and a three-year-old daughter of another policeman also tested positive. The girl's father had tested positive last week.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
11 More Police Personnel Test Positive for Coronavirus in Kanpur, Total Cases Reach 24
Heavy security deployment after locals allegedly pelted stones on a team of doctors and police officials, who had gone for a check-up of coronavirus suspects in one of the hotspot area in Kanpur. (PTI)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): With 11 more police personnel testing coronavirus positive, the total number of such cases in Kanpur has shot up to 24 and led to consternation in the Police Department.

Those who tested positive on Saturday included a Public Relations Officer in the DIG/ SSP office and local intelligence unit personnel in the same office.

The wife of a Constable and a three-year-old daughter of another policeman also tested positive. The girl's father had tested positive last week.

All the cops who tested positive on Saturday live in the Kanpur Police Lines.

A senior police official said that the PRO in the SSP office had been interacting with media persons, common people and senior officials.

"We have not yet decided on the follow-up action but are consulting health officials," he said.

