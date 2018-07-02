English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
11 Mysterious Pipes and 11 Bodies at Burari House of Horrors Leave Cops Baffled
Four men and seven women were found hanging in the house on Sunday morning, leaving neighbours and relatives horrified. The mysterious pipes further add to the doubts about the spiritual beliefs of the family that might have led to the deaths.
The 11 pipes at the Burari house.
New Delhi: Day after the city woke up to the chilling deaths of 11 members of a family in north Delhi’s Burari area, investigators came across 11 pipes jutting out of a wall, but leading nowhere.
The strange placement of the sewage pipes that are not connected to any water source have left the police stumped.
Four men and seven women were found hanging in the house on Sunday morning, leaving neighbours and relatives horrified. The mysterious pipes further add to the doubts about the spiritual beliefs of the family that might have led to the deaths.
Police suspect the family followed some religious practice to "attain salvation". The pipes open up to an empty plot adjacent to the building.
Earlier on Sunday, police had gathered several pages of handwritten notes from the house that had detailed instructions on how to tie and gag the men and women before being hanged.
Ten of those dead were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling for ventilation, while the body of a 77-year-old woman was lying on the floor in another room of the house, the police said. Those who were found hanging had their mouth taped and their faces covered with cloth pieces cut from a single bedsheet. The woman found dead on the floor was without a blindfold and had been allegedly strangulated.
The handwritten notes which indicated a "religious or spiritual angle" to the deaths. A police officer said a probe will be conducted to find "if the family indulged in occult practices" or they followed "any godman".
The deceased were identified as Narayani Bhatia (75), her daughter Partibha (60), Partibha’s daughter Priyanka (30), Narayani’s elder son Bhupi Bhatia (46), his wife Savita (42), their children Nitu (24), Meenu (22) and Dhiru (12), Narayani’s younger son Lalit Bhatia (42) and his wife Tina (38) and their son Shivam (15).
Also Watch
The strange placement of the sewage pipes that are not connected to any water source have left the police stumped.
Four men and seven women were found hanging in the house on Sunday morning, leaving neighbours and relatives horrified. The mysterious pipes further add to the doubts about the spiritual beliefs of the family that might have led to the deaths.
Police suspect the family followed some religious practice to "attain salvation". The pipes open up to an empty plot adjacent to the building.
Earlier on Sunday, police had gathered several pages of handwritten notes from the house that had detailed instructions on how to tie and gag the men and women before being hanged.
Ten of those dead were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling for ventilation, while the body of a 77-year-old woman was lying on the floor in another room of the house, the police said. Those who were found hanging had their mouth taped and their faces covered with cloth pieces cut from a single bedsheet. The woman found dead on the floor was without a blindfold and had been allegedly strangulated.
The handwritten notes which indicated a "religious or spiritual angle" to the deaths. A police officer said a probe will be conducted to find "if the family indulged in occult practices" or they followed "any godman".
The deceased were identified as Narayani Bhatia (75), her daughter Partibha (60), Partibha’s daughter Priyanka (30), Narayani’s elder son Bhupi Bhatia (46), his wife Savita (42), their children Nitu (24), Meenu (22) and Dhiru (12), Narayani’s younger son Lalit Bhatia (42) and his wife Tina (38) and their son Shivam (15).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Shweta and Navya Are a Sight to Behold in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Sarees; See Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal