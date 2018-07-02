11 Mysterious Pipes and 11 Bodies at Burari House of Horrors Leave Cops Baffled

Day after the city woke up to the chilling deaths of 11 members of a family in north Delhi’s Burari area, investigators came across 11 pipes jutting out of a wall, but leading nowhere.The strange placement of the sewage pipes that are not connected to any water source have left the police stumped.Four men and seven women were found hanging in the house on Sunday morning, leaving neighbours and relatives horrified. The mysterious pipes further add to the doubts about the spiritual beliefs of the family that might have led to the deaths.Police suspect the family followed some religious practice to "attain salvation". The pipes open up to an empty plot adjacent to the building.Earlier on Sunday, police had gathered several pages of handwritten notes from the house that had detailed instructions on how to tie and gag the men and women before being hanged.Ten of those dead were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling for ventilation, while the body of a 77-year-old woman was lying on the floor in another room of the house, the police said. Those who were found hanging had their mouth taped and their faces covered with cloth pieces cut from a single bedsheet. The woman found dead on the floor was without a blindfold and had been allegedly strangulated.The handwritten notes which indicated a "religious or spiritual angle" to the deaths. A police officer said a probe will be conducted to find "if the family indulged in occult practices" or they followed "any godman".The deceased were identified as Narayani Bhatia (75), her daughter Partibha (60), Partibha’s daughter Priyanka (30), Narayani’s elder son Bhupi Bhatia (46), his wife Savita (42), their children Nitu (24), Meenu (22) and Dhiru (12), Narayani’s younger son Lalit Bhatia (42) and his wife Tina (38) and their son Shivam (15).