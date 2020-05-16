INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

11 New Cases Take Covid Tally to 587 in Kerala, Over 55,000 Under Observation

Image for representation

Image for representation

Four people were discharged, including an 81-year-old man from Kannur, who left the hospital after 42 days of treatment. With this, 497 people have been cured of the deadly virus, which has claimed three lives so far in the state.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Share this:

Eleven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total tally of those under treatment to 87 in the state and over 55,000 are under observation.

Four people were discharged, including an 81-year-old man from Kannur, who left the hospital after 42 days of treatment. With this, 497 people have been cured of the deadly virus, which has claimed three lives so far in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala has now touched 587.

Giving a break-up of the cases, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release that four people from Thrissur district, three from Kozhikode and two each from Palakkad and Malappuram districts tested positive for the virus.

All the 11 people had come from outside the state. While seven had come from abroad, two each had come from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, she said.

At least 56,981 people are under observation in the state at present, of whom 619 are in various hospitals. While 2,911 people came to the state through airports, 793 did so from sea ports, 1021 through railand 50,320 via checkposts, the release said.

So far, samples of 43,669 (including Augment samples) have been sent for testing. The results available of 41,814 samples turned out negative, the release added.

Besides this, as part of Sentilenal surveillance, 4,764 samples of health and migrant workers and those with high social contact were taken, of which 4,644 tested negative.

Kerala has 22 hotspots with the addition of six more places included in the list on Saturday-- three from Kasaragod, two from Idukki and one from Wayanad. Wayanad and Malappuram have 17 cases each and Kasaragod 13.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading