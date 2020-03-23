11 of 31 Positive Coronavirus Patients in UP Have Recovered, Says Adityanath

Lucknow: A day after the announcement of lockdown in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday again appealed to the people of the state to adhere by the advisory and stay indoors. He said that 11 of the 31 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in the state have recovered.

“We have appealed to the people of the state to stay inside their houses and that is why lockdown has been announced in 16 districts of the state. I would like to appeal to the people to understand that this is a pandemic and the entire world is fighting against it, including us," he said.

“Till now 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, but out of them 11 have recovered also and others are also on their path to recovery," he added.

Adityanath said as a precaution interstate services, including UPSRTC buses, have been suspended for now.

Adityanath said there are 2,000 beds at isolation wards of different hospitals across state and the health department would increase the number to 10,000 in a few days. The 16 districts locked down are now being sanitised and cleaned by authorities.

