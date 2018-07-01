11 of Family Found Dead With Blindfolds and Gags in Delhi's Burari, No Suicide Note Found

Bodies of 7 women and 4 men including three teenagers have been found. We are investigating from all possible angles, we are not ruling out anything: Joint CP Delhi, on bodies of 11 people found at a house in Delhi's Burari pic.twitter.com/apdRPL5w8r — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

In a shocking incident, 11 people of a family, including seven women, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a house in north Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday morning.Ten of the bodies were blind-folded and gagged, and were found hanging from the ceiling of the house opposite Guru Govind Singh Hospital, police sources said.Police teams were at the spot and investigation was underway. Initial reports said the police were suspecting it to be a case of suicide since the family, which hailed from Rajasthan and owned a grocery store, was going through financial troubles. A source said the angle of a murder-suicide pact was also being investigated.A report in Navbharat Times said overturned stools were found at the crime scene. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.The deceased include an old woman, her two sons, their wives, two boys aged around 16-17 years and four other women. Police sources said the old woman’s body was found on the floor and it was suspected that she was strangulated to death.While the family, identified as Bhatias, lived on the first floor of the building, the ground floor housed their shop. They also owned a plywood business.The family, natives of Rajasthan, lived on the floor above their grocery shop. (Pradip Pradhan/News18)The family closed the shutters of their shop at 11:45pm on Saturday and went to bed. On Sunday morning, one of their neighbours came to buy milk at the shop and found it closed. On finding the house unlocked, he went upstairs and found the bodies.Police presence at the street leading to the crime scene in Delhi's Burari on Sunday morning. (Pradip Pradhan/News18)"He found the bodies hanging from a net used for ventilation. He alerted other neighbours and informed us,” a policeman said."We have not found any suicide note. Prima facie it look like a case of suicide. We are recording the statements of the neighbours. So far, we have not found any reason behind their extreme step," another policeman told News18.