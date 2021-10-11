According to a recent survey conducted on more than 50,000 people in 26 countries, it was found that 11 percent of the world’s population faces abdominal pain after taking their meals. The findings based on the Rome Foundation Global Epidemiology Study 2, was recently presented at UEG Week Virtual 2021.

According to the study, those who experience abdominal pain post meals were also likely to bloat and experience tummy swelling. They also feel uncomfortably full after eating or face problems of constipation or diarrhoea.

The same group also had more severe psychological distress and somatic symptoms (that were not gastrointestinal). According to an ANI report, “A total of 36 percent of the people with frequent meal-related pain reported suffered from anxiety compared with 25 per cent in the occasional symptoms group and 18 percent in those who never experienced meal-related pain."

The report further states that people with a higher frequency of abdominal pain after meals also report higher rates of depression (35 percent). Twenty-four percent of those who experience these symptoms occasionally can also face depression.

Post-meal abdominal pain is most common in young people aged between 18 to 28, with 15 percent affected, the research found.

