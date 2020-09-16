11 Pilgrims Drown, 3 Missing after Boat Capsizes in Rajasthan; PM Modi Express Grief, CM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin

At least 11 pilgrims have died and three are reported missing after a boat capsized in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota district on Wednesday. Officials have rescued 20 people as per latest reports.

Around 45 passengers on the boat were on their way to a temple when the incident took place. Local villagers responded to the incident before the Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force reached the site.

Krishan Kumar, NDRF spokesperson, had said 22 pilgrims were rescued in the morning and search was continuing for another 10 people still unaccounted for. "Three bodies have been recovered. The rescue operation is underway," Ramavtar Barnala, SDM (Etawah), Kota was quoted as saying.

The death toll rose to 11 as per latest reports.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed anguish at the death of the devotees and instructed officials to help the affected families. "Talked to Kota administration and got information about the incident. Along with quick relief and rescue, instructions have been given to find the missing people soon. Local police and administration are present at the scene. Instructed the affected families for help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund." he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

He later announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 Lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. "Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones."

The incident took place a year after 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsised on the swollen Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people were killed when a similar boat carrying locals capsised in the same region.