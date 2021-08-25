11 Policemen in Agra Sent To Police Lines For Dereliction of Duty in Rs 11 Lakh Loot Case

Eleven policemen including the Officer in-charge of the Runkata police station in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh have been sent to police lines for dereliction of duty in connection with a Rs 11 lakh robbery case that happened on August 24.

The Senior Superintendent of Police of Agra took the action after the incident happened in broad day light.

Armed miscreants, on August 24, looted Rs 11 lakh from a petrol pump cashier in Sikandra police station area while he was going to the bank on a bike to deposit the money. Three criminals came on a bike and tried to snatch the bag full of cash from the cashier. When he resisted the robbers opened fire and fled with the cash. The goons fired several rounds in air to scare the people.

This incident took place in the broad day light and created a panic in the entire area. SSP Muniraj G along with Inspector General Naveen Arora, Agra range, visited the crime spot after the getting the information. IG Naveen Arora had formed seven teams to nab criminals.

This was second such case in a week. The eleven policemen will now remain attached to police line pending the inquiry against them.

Runkata chowki in-charge Rajeev Kumar is one among the policemen who have been sent to police line. The other policemen who faced action include Chief Constables Rajendra Singh, Jay Bahadur, Anuj Kumar and Constables Bupendra Singh Dharmendra Kumar, Sonu Kumar and Rajkumar. Apart from this Chief Constable Ashok, Constable Radhe Shyam and driver Kuldeep have also been sent to police line.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here