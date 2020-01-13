Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

11 Rajasthan Districts Facing Worst Locust Attack after 26 Years: Official

The last locust outbreak was reported in 1993 when the state's Agriculture Department had carried out preventive measures on 3,10,482 lakh hectares affected land, whereas control measures on 3.70 lakh hectare land have been done till January 12 so far.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
11 Rajasthan Districts Facing Worst Locust Attack after 26 Years: Official
Locusts-affected field in Gujarat's Banaskatha district. (mage : PTI)

Jaipur: Eleven Rajasthan districts are facing the worst locust attack after 26 years with control measures being taken on 3.70 lakh hectare affected land, said an official urging international cooperation to deal with the menace.

The last locust outbreak was reported in 1993 when the state's Agriculture Department had carried out preventive measures on 3,10,482 lakh hectares affected land, whereas control measures on 3.70 lakh hectare land have been done till January 12 so far, he said.

"It is one of the worst locust attack that Rajasthan is facing this time. Locust attack started this year from May 21 and is still continuing. So far, control measures have been done on 3.70 lakh hectare affected land by spraying 2.60 lakh litre melathion. This is a problem which requires immediate international cooperation," Suwa Lal Jat, Joint Director (Plant Protection), said.

He said that locust attack generally starts in June-July and lasts till October end or November-mid but it has been eight months from now that it is still continuing, adding that the presence of locust population has been seen on the international border with Pakistan, which still poses danger.

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO), headquartered in Jodhpur, said locust attack is the biggest and longest running phenomenon.

"It is the biggest locust attack in the last four or five decades. Last big attack was seen in 1993 and the affected area span has already surpassed it this time. It is a challenge for the coming months as well because the presence of locusts in the Gulf countries, including Iran and Pakistan, is alarming and summer breeding of locusts is also approaching," LWO Deputy Director K L Gurjar said.

The 11 affected districts where control measures have been taken include Jaisalmer 2 lakh hectare, Barmer 80,000 hectare, Bikaner 80,000 hectare, Sriganganagar 5,000 hectare, Jalore 1,500 hectare, Hanumangarh 800 hectare, Nagaur-Churu 500 hectare each, Pali-Sirohi 400 hectare each and Dungarpur 50 hectare.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had written a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, seeking the Centre's assistance on the matter.

On December 30, Gehlot had announced to conduct girdawari (survey) for the assessment of loss caused to crops due to locust attack in Western Rajasthan.

On Saturday, the chief minister had asked officials to start distribution of compensation to farmers on loss to crops due to locust attack.

Jat said the unusual phenomenon is being investigated by the scientists of five agriculture universities of the states who are taking samples in the affected areas.

"The teams of scientists are taking samples in the affected areas to study locust habitats. They are examining whether the reason is climate change or global warming or anything else," he said.

He said that 54 teams of the Agriculture Department are surveying and monitoring the situation, 450 tractors with mounted sprayers are being pressed into service to control the menace, besides an additional fleet of 500-700 tractors received per day with the support of people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram