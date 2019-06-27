English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11 Students Dead After Minibus Falls into Gorge in J&K's Shopian
The vehicle, carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal road connecting Bafliaz in Poonch to Shopian, a police official said.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Eleven students, including nine girls, of a computer coaching institute died and seven others were injured on Thursday when the minibus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
He said 11 students, nine of them female, died in the accident while seven others were injured.
The injured have been evacuated from the scene of the accident to Shopian hospital, police said.
