11 Trains Delayed After Delhi Witnesses Another Foggy Morning
The maximum temperature is expected to drop on Monday to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius.
Dense fog cover over Delhi. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog covered the National Capital Territory this morning. Train services have been affected with 11 trains to Delhi running late on account of fog and poor visibility.
All departures and arrivals from Delhi Airport are also likely to be hit due to poor visibility and bad weather.
The maximum temperature is expected to drop on Monday to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius, a Met department official told PTI.
For Monday, the weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or at night.
Delhi recorded the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average.
While it was cold and foggy in the early hours with a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, the mercury rose to 28.7 degrees Celsius by the evening, the official said.
The humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 100 per cent.
The official said it was the warmest January day since 2012, when it was 25.6 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2012.
Last year, the warmest day was recorded on January 19 at 27.7 degrees Celsius, he said.
There is also the possibility of isolated incidents of hailstorms, he said and added that gusty winds are likely to prevail.
On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Train services have also been affected with 10 trains to Delhi running late due to fog as of now.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
