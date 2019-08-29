11 Tribal Children Take Ill After Being Given Folic Acid at Maharashtra Anganwadi

Thane: Eleven tribal children took ill after they were given a dose of folic acid at an Anganwadi (government-run child care centre) at Sogaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Shahpur tehsildar (revenue official) Ravindra Baviskar said that after taking the dose, the children started vomiting.

Five of them were shifted to Shahpur rural hospital and were undergoing treatment, he said.

The health department was probing the cause of illness which could have been excess dose or taking it on empty stomach, he said.

