11 Tribal Children Take Ill After Being Given Folic Acid at Maharashtra Anganwadi

The children started vomiting after being administered the folic acid, and the health department's probe reveals that the cause could be excess dose on an empty stomach.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
11 Tribal Children Take Ill After Being Given Folic Acid at Maharashtra Anganwadi
Representative Image
Thane: Eleven tribal children took ill after they were given a dose of folic acid at an Anganwadi (government-run child care centre) at Sogaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Shahpur tehsildar (revenue official) Ravindra Baviskar said that after taking the dose, the children started vomiting.

Five of them were shifted to Shahpur rural hospital and were undergoing treatment, he said.

The health department was probing the cause of illness which could have been excess dose or taking it on empty stomach, he said.

