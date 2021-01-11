11-year-old Among 6 Boys Held for Raping 2 Minor Girls in Bengal

Two girls were allegedly raped by six boys including an 11-year-old in West Bengal's Birbhum district and all the accused were arrested, police said on Monday. A juvenile court sent the boys to a government home till January 26 while the girls are being treated in a hospital. Both the accused and the victims were tribals.

One of the accused is stated to be only 11-year-old. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a local festival was going on in their village under Rampurhat police station area bordering Jharkhand.

The two girls were returning home from a village grocery store when the accused forcibly took them to a nearby forest and raped them, police said. The victims did not say anything about the incident to their family members after going back home. But they started suffering from some ailments on Sunday and were taken to Rampurhat Sub-divisional Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital suspected rape and informed the police. A team led by Rampurhat Sub-divisional Police Officer Shayan Ahmed went to the village and arrested the six accused on Sunday night.

