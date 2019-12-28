Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

11-year-old Boy Falls off Tractor, Gets Cut into Pieces by Rotary Tiller in MP

Abhay was sitting on the tractor while his father Kirti Kumar Chandrvanshi was maneuvering it to till his field.

PTI

December 28, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
11-year-old Boy Falls off Tractor, Gets Cut into Pieces by Rotary Tiller in MP
Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Seoni (MP): A 11-year-old boy was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday after he fell off his father's moving tractor and got dismembered by its rotary tiller, police said.

The incident happened in Kamta village, Kanhiwada police station in charge SS Maravi said.

"Abhay was sitting on the tractor while his father Kirti Kumar Chandrvanshi was maneuvering it to till his field.

The boy lost balance and fell in front of the rotavator (rotary tiller) which cut his body into pieces," he said.

