11-year-old Boy Falls off Tractor, Gets Cut into Pieces by Rotary Tiller in MP
Abhay was sitting on the tractor while his father Kirti Kumar Chandrvanshi was maneuvering it to till his field.
Representative Image | Source: Reuters
Seoni (MP): A 11-year-old boy was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday after he fell off his father's moving tractor and got dismembered by its rotary tiller, police said.
The incident happened in Kamta village, Kanhiwada police station in charge SS Maravi said.
"Abhay was sitting on the tractor while his father Kirti Kumar Chandrvanshi was maneuvering it to till his field.
The boy lost balance and fell in front of the rotavator (rotary tiller) which cut his body into pieces," he said.
