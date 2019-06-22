English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11-year-old Boy Allegedly Rapes 3-year-old Neighbour in Dehradun
The accused took the victim to his house and raped her after her parents had gone out leaving her at home with her two elder siblings, official said.
Representative image.
Dehradun: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 11-year-old neighbour in Dalanwala area of the city, police said Friday.
The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl's parents had gone out leaving her at home with her two elder siblings, an official said.
According to the complaint registered by the girl's parents on Thursday, the accused took the victim to his house and raped her, Superintendent of Police (city) Shweta Choubey said.
The boy was booked under the POCSO act and has been sent to a juvenile home, she said.
