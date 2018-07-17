11-year-old Chennai Girl Raped for Several Months, 17 Arrested

An 11-year-old girl from Chennai was allegedly sexually assaulted by around 17 people over a period of time at various places inside her apartment campus.Seventeen people have been arrested so far. Those arrested include the building’s security guards and elevator operators.Police said the matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, following which a complaint was lodged yesterday, senior police officer told PTI.“A complaint was registered by the mother alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted by around 15 people at various days in various places inside the apartment campus," the official said, adding that the investigation has begun.No arrests have been made yet, he added. “We are interrogating people. The girl will be taken to hospital for health check-ups,” the official said.(With PTI inputs)