GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

11-year-old Chennai Girl Raped for Several Months, 17 Arrested

Seventeen people have been arrested so far. Those arrested include the building’s security guards and elevator operators.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
11-year-old Chennai Girl Raped for Several Months, 17 Arrested
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Chennai: An 11-year-old girl from Chennai was allegedly sexually assaulted by around 17 people over a period of time at various places inside her apartment campus.

Seventeen people have been arrested so far. Those arrested include the building’s security guards and elevator operators.

Police said the matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, following which a complaint was lodged yesterday, senior police officer told PTI.

“A complaint was registered by the mother alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted by around 15 people at various days in various places inside the apartment campus," the official said, adding that the investigation has begun.

No arrests have been made yet, he added. “We are interrogating people. The girl will be taken to hospital for health check-ups,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery