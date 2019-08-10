11-year-old Delhi Boy Sodomised By Seniors in Dehradun Residential School: Police
The boy was taken to a room by his senior, a student of class 10, beaten up and sodomised, Station House Officer C B Singh said.
Image for representation only.
Dehradun: An 11-year-old boy from Delhi has been allegedly sodomised by his senior at a residential school here, police said Saturday.
The incident took place on August 3 but came to light when the boy shared it with his parents and they lodged an FIR at Raipur police station here on Friday, Station House Officer C B Singh said.
The boy was taken to a room by his senior, a student of class 10, beaten up and sodomised, he said.
The 15-year-old accused, who hails from Haryana, was rusticated after the school management came to know about the incident.
A case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC has been registered and investigations have begun, the official said, adding that the role of the school which did not immediately approach the police is also being probed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Ashes 2019: Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer to be Steve Smith's 'Biggest Challenge'
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types
- Dog Jumps From Six-story Building, Survives After Crashing Through Car Sunroof