11-year-old Delhi Boy Sodomised By Seniors in Dehradun Residential School: Police

The boy was taken to a room by his senior, a student of class 10, beaten up and sodomised, Station House Officer C B Singh said.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
11-year-old Delhi Boy Sodomised By Seniors in Dehradun Residential School: Police
Image for representation only.
Dehradun: An 11-year-old boy from Delhi has been allegedly sodomised by his senior at a residential school here, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on August 3 but came to light when the boy shared it with his parents and they lodged an FIR at Raipur police station here on Friday, Station House Officer C B Singh said.

The boy was taken to a room by his senior, a student of class 10, beaten up and sodomised, he said.

The 15-year-old accused, who hails from Haryana, was rusticated after the school management came to know about the incident.

A case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC has been registered and investigations have begun, the official said, adding that the role of the school which did not immediately approach the police is also being probed.

