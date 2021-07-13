11-Year-Old Girl Falls into Drain, Body Recovered 300m From the Spot in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

An 11-year-old girl drowned in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday after falling into a storm drain. According to the locals, the 11-year-old was walking down the market with her mother when she came across a vehicle passing by. She stepped back a little to give way but, in the process, she lost her balance and fell into a large concrete storm drain. Since the drains were filled with water due to heavy rains she was swept away.

The incident took place in Chahri village in Kangra. Neha’s mother gathered the villagers at the spot who informed the rescue teams. Even after hours of search, she could not be spotted anywhere. Finally, her body was recovered by her family members about 300 metres away from the spot.

Powerful storms and incessant heavy rains have caused havoc throughout Himachal Pradesh with places like Kangra and Dharamshala being the worst hit. Several people are feared missing in the districts.

Rescue workers in Kangra dug through the debris overnight looking for those missing and have rescued five people since morning. However, nine people, including four women, are still reported to be missing.

Houses have been washed away, landslides have blocked highways, downed trees and power lines, cutting power to thousands of residents. Authorities along with locals have started clearing the roads since Monday morning in Boh valley of Kangra and are also involved in relief operations.

The water level in the Manjhi River rose drastically which has also damaged several shops and houses in Chetru village of Dharamshala. According to the vice president of the gram panchayat of Bagali in Kangra, at least 10 shops in the area have received severe damage while four to five houses have been drowned.

Things aren’t getting better anytime soon. According to the weather office, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan for the next two days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here