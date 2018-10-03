English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death, Hung from Tree for Resisting Molestation in UP’s Mainpuri
The girl was returning from school on a bicycle when the three accused stopped her and dragged her to the nearby bushes.
New Delhi: Three men allegedly beat up an 15-year-old girl to death and hung her body from a tree after she resisted their molestation attempt in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Tuesday afternoon.
The Class 11 student was returning from school on a bicycle after attending a programme organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti when the three accused allegedly stopped her and dragged her to the nearby bushes. When the girl resisted their molestation attempt, she was beaten up brutally and killed.
The three men then hung her body from a tree to make the death look like a suicide. But the villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police. All three accused have been arrested.
The incident is likely to heat up and add embarrassment for the UP government which is under fire for its poor law and order situation after the killing of Apple store manager by a constable in Lucknow last week.
