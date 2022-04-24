CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 11-Year-old Girl Raped by Church Priest in UP, Accused Arrested
1-MIN READ

11-Year-old Girl Raped by Church Priest in UP, Accused Arrested

A protest against rape cases in India (Image: Reuters)

The incident took place in a village in Chandinagar area here on Saturday

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the priest of a church here, following which he was arrested, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in a village in Chandinagar area here on Saturday, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, her daughter had gone to the church for cycling when the priest, Albert, raped her, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said. The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The girl, however, narrated her ordeal to her parents after reaching home, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, the priest was arrested, he said.

first published:April 24, 2022, 17:53 IST

first published:April 24, 2022, 17:53 IST