1-min read

11-year-old Girl Raped by Housekeeping Staff in Delhi Govt Hospital

The girl had stomach ache and stepped out of her ward to find a member of nursing staff who could give her some medication when the accused took her to his staff quarter and allegedly raped her.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl, admitted at a hospital in Rohini, was allegedly raped by a sweeper of the health facility on Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, the girl was admitted to the ESI Hospital in Rohini on September 13.

On Friday morning, the girl had stomach ache and she stepped out of her ward to find a member of nursing staff who could give her some medication, they added.

The 40-year-old accused spotted her and took her to his staff quarter and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The accused was employed on a contractual basis.

The police were informed at 6 am about the incident and subsequently, the accused was arrested.

According to data compiled by the Delhi Police, more than two children were raped every day in the national capital in the first four months of 2018.

Till April 30, 282 cases of child rape were reported as opposed to 278 last year. In 2017, 894 such cases were reported in the national capital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
