English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11-year-old Girl Raped by Housekeeping Staff in Delhi Govt Hospital
The girl had stomach ache and stepped out of her ward to find a member of nursing staff who could give her some medication when the accused took her to his staff quarter and allegedly raped her.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl, admitted at a hospital in Rohini, was allegedly raped by a sweeper of the health facility on Friday morning, police said.
According to the police, the girl was admitted to the ESI Hospital in Rohini on September 13.
On Friday morning, the girl had stomach ache and she stepped out of her ward to find a member of nursing staff who could give her some medication, they added.
The 40-year-old accused spotted her and took her to his staff quarter and allegedly raped her, the police said.
The accused was employed on a contractual basis.
The police were informed at 6 am about the incident and subsequently, the accused was arrested.
According to data compiled by the Delhi Police, more than two children were raped every day in the national capital in the first four months of 2018.
Till April 30, 282 cases of child rape were reported as opposed to 278 last year. In 2017, 894 such cases were reported in the national capital.
According to the police, the girl was admitted to the ESI Hospital in Rohini on September 13.
On Friday morning, the girl had stomach ache and she stepped out of her ward to find a member of nursing staff who could give her some medication, they added.
The 40-year-old accused spotted her and took her to his staff quarter and allegedly raped her, the police said.
The accused was employed on a contractual basis.
The police were informed at 6 am about the incident and subsequently, the accused was arrested.
According to data compiled by the Delhi Police, more than two children were raped every day in the national capital in the first four months of 2018.
Till April 30, 282 cases of child rape were reported as opposed to 278 last year. In 2017, 894 such cases were reported in the national capital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 1997 Mega-Hit 'Ishq' is Nothing But a Classist Cringe-Fest
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...