11-year-old Kills Friend After Losing Online Game in Indore, Victim's Kin Suspect Involvement of Others

Irked over losing multiple times in an online game, an 11-year-old boy confessed to police that he stoned his 10-year-old neighbor to death in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The incident came to light on Monday after the deceased- Devika was found with her head smashed with stones in the IDA building of Lasudiya area under Juni Indore police station area, where the two kids lived. As per information, the boy was also upset after the deceased recently killed his pet rat.

During the preliminary probe, the locals informed that Devika's 11-year-old friend had locked himself in the bathroom after the incident and he wasn't ready to come out despite the best efforts from the family. The police questioned the minor boy and he confessed that he had murdered Devika using stones.

The boy informed the police that Devika, a Class 5 student had been defeating him in an online game, and to settle scores, he killed her, said DIG Indore HN Mishra. The minor accused also told police that Devika had recently killed his rat and they had fought over the matter.

After attacking Devika, the boy washed his blood-smeared clothes at a public tap, returned home, and slept, revealed the police probe. Meanwhile, Devika’s family suspected foul play and stated that it can't be an act of a little boy and someone else could be behind this.

However, a case has been registered and the minor was sent to a juvenile home.