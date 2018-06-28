11-Year-Old Pak Boy Accidentally Crosses LoC, Army Sends Him Back With Sweets and New Clothes

An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was handed over to the Pakistani authorities with a box of sweets on Wednesday, four days after he accidentally crossed into the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.The boy, identified as Mohammad Abdullah, was detained by the army on June 24 in Degwar area of Poonch district and immediately presented to Jammu and Kashmir police.A defence spokesperson said the boy was released on humanitarian grounds to boost the confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan."The Indian Army stands by its ethos of being a humane force and maintains sensitivity while dealing with innocent civilians," the spokesperson added.The boy was also presented with a set of new clothes along with the box of sweets.