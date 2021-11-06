CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SameerWankhede#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » 11-year-old Rajasthan Boy Killed in Freak Firecracker Accident
1-MIN READ

11-year-old Rajasthan Boy Killed in Freak Firecracker Accident

A Rajasthan boy was killed in a freak firecracker accident on Nov 5, 2021. (Representational Image: AFP)

A Rajasthan boy was killed in a freak firecracker accident on Nov 5, 2021. (Representational Image: AFP)

The incident took place on Friday when the 11-year-old was celebrating Diwali with his friends.

In a freak incident, an 11-year-old boy lost his life in Jhunjhunu district by a steel tumbler which pierced his body while he was igniting a cracker in it. The incident took place on Friday, when Lakshya Yadav was celebrating Diwali with his friends. He was burning crackers inside a steel tumbler which bursted instantly with steel splinters piercing his chest.

On hearing the commotion, the family members came out and rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, family members have not lodged any complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 06, 2021, 16:20 IST