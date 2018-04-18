At its National Meet, RSS to Debate How 'Caste-Based Politics' is Harming the Country

New Delhi: Coming in the wake of recent Dalit protests, the five-day National Executive Meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will ponder over the 'influence and threats' of the forces that rake up Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's name in creating divisions in the society.

The meeting of RSS functionaries, which includes zonal presidents and pracharaks, began on April 17 and is going to conclude on April 21 at Kolvan Village, Pune. Dr Manmohan Vaidya, sah-sarakaryavah, said that a national executive meeting of this kind happens every 11 years, last time it was in 2007 and now again in 2018.

"We meet every 11 years for this meeting, it was pre-planned and there is no political motive for it. The issues are related to the society and not to 2019 elections, as many may conjure," Vaidya said.

He added that the most important issue to be discussed is "strengthening the foundation of Bharat and the threats caste-based politics is inflicting on the country".

The month of April saw violent protests against the Supreme Court directives that are alleged to have diluted the stringent safeguarding measures of the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, 1989.

The worst affected were the BJP ruled states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among others. The BJP was at the receiving end of the criticism for not protecting the Dalits. The Centre has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the order.

Vaidya added, "Eagerness of people to participate in Sangh is increasing, we are working to bring the society together. On one hand, we are working as a unifying force while on the other, there are people raking up the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to create divisions in the country, which is unfortunate."

Vaidya said that their chintan, charcha is going to focus on such elements and their reach.

"The inclination towards Sangh is increasing and the people involved in caste-based politics are fearing their irrelevance. They are the ones who are harmful and are creating divisions in the society only because of politics. Unfortunately, they are using Ambedkar's name, he was someone who broke all barriers to unify the country."

Vaidya said, "In the past, several governments have posed hurdles to the Sangh's working. But it continued to grow. Today more and more people want join us."

Quoting the numbers from the 'Join RSS' program, Vaidya said that the RSS had started with just 13,000 participants but the number had reached 1,25,000 participants by 2017.

Saying that violence in the name of caste has gained huge proportions, Vaidya said "How much of damage can those people playing caste politics inflict on the society, and how influential would they be, is going to be part of the discussion in the five-day meet," he added.

"Interest for the RSS is increasing, the speed has to be increased and we have to work for the strong Bharat, when some forces are building walls," Vaidya cautioned.